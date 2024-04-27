Bailard Inc. Sells 23,639 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,639 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 325,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.06 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $54.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

