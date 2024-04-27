Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.64. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

