Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Copa by 1,778.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Copa by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 18.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Price Performance

Copa stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. Copa’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

