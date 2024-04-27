Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price target on Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Source Energy Services

Shares of Source Energy Services stock opened at C$16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.52. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.93 and a 1-year high of C$16.90. The company has a market cap of C$226.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Derren James Newell sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$114,540.00. 11.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

