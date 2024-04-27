Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price target on Source Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
In related news, Senior Officer Derren James Newell sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$114,540.00. 11.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.
