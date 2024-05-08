Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) PT at $142.27

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,436 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 36.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,476 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.