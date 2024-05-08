Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives $16.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of CRSR opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.13 and a beta of 1.61. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.57 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 6.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

