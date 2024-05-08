Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives C$14.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$12.15 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.16 and a 1 year high of C$12.67. The company has a market cap of C$7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.04.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.430622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$500,486.35. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 34,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.83, for a total transaction of C$408,099.51. Also, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 49,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

