Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $15,091,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.
Logitech International Price Performance
LOGI opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.94.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Logitech International Company Profile
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
