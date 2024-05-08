TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.96.

A number of analysts have commented on TPG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

In other TPG news, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $4,244,656.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,895,726.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other TPG news, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $4,244,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,895,726.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 90,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $3,784,867.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 196,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132. 78.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TPG by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. TPG has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TPG will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -4,400.00%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

