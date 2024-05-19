Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $20,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.26. 213,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.68. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $104.70.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.