Royal Harbor Partners LLC Takes Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF makes up 0.4% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $302,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,783,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 112,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $26.88. 126,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,053. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

