iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,800,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,262.2% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,932,000 after buying an additional 3,546,457 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,729,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,881,000 after buying an additional 2,162,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,372. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.03.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.