Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC reduced its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 3.6% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 126,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,200. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

