Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Holdings Increased by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group comprises 3.9% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,667,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,507,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.30.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 606,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

