Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,031,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 66,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 172,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $65.24.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.