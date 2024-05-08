Brokers Offer Predictions for Moderna, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moderna in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.50. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($7.47) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2027 earnings at $17.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $39.59 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $121.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Moderna by 20.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,954 shares of company stock worth $14,822,576. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

