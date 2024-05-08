Brokers Set Expectations for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will earn $6.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at $9.30 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.88.

Shares of NBIX opened at $143.19 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,761,000 after buying an additional 319,564 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,045,000 after buying an additional 273,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $35,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,771 shares of company stock valued at $24,360,922 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

