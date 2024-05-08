Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.83.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 11,970.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,856 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,264,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at about $22,823,000. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth about $16,794,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 78.1% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 484,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,037,000 after purchasing an additional 212,622 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81. Futu has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $75.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.14 million. Futu had a net margin of 42.77% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Analysts predict that Futu will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

