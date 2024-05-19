Summit X LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit X LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in Boeing by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $2,959,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 29,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BA traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $184.95. 5,562,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average of $205.93. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.24.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

