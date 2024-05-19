Summit X LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Summit X LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Summit X LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,671,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,413,000 after buying an additional 328,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,373,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,519. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average of $71.97.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

