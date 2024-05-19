Allegheny Financial Group LTD Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,952,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,814 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after acquiring an additional 118,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.73. The company had a trading volume of 915,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,831. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $95.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

