FY2025 EPS Estimates for Five9, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five9 in a report released on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.46. Five9 has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,467,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $79,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Five9 by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Five9 by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 648,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,026,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Five9 by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 533,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,331,000 after acquiring an additional 330,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

