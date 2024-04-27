Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Cut to $260.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $263.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $240.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.03. Marriott International has a one year low of $162.77 and a one year high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

