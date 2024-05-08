Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 3,071 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. 104,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

