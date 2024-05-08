Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,189 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,330.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,588,000 after acquiring an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 107,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,168. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

