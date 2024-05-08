Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,717,000 after acquiring an additional 235,037 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,085,399,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,339,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.43.

APD traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.96. 27,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,316. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.28.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

