Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Lifted to “Outperform” at SVB Leerink

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.96.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 77,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.