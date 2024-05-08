Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Achieves $15.71 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion and $284.99 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.70 or 0.04855970 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00055466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00011462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014518 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,855,324,087 coins and its circulating supply is 35,658,352,021 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

