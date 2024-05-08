Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 30,071 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSPR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,561,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $437,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,916. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.