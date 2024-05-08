iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 485.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.64 million, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $33.99 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

