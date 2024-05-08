Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $370,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,280,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,251,000 after buying an additional 805,307 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 109,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

