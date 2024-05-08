Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. 1,183,310 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.89. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

