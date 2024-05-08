Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after buying an additional 677,455 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,667,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 466.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 340,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,601,000 after acquiring an additional 280,480 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,927 shares of company stock worth $57,064,459. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $388.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

