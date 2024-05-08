Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 380.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,723 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,190,000 after acquiring an additional 493,627 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,137 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

