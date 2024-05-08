Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 36.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 60.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 51,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.