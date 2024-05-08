iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Lowered by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,373,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after buying an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,524,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,594. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2823 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

