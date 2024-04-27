Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PWSC. TheStreet downgraded PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -92.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 338,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,109.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $57,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 338,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,109.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,100. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.