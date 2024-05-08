Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Boosted by Analyst (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

