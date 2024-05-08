Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $48.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.23%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

