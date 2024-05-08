Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Beazer Homes USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

BZH has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:BZH opened at $28.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $913.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $541.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3,734.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 200,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 195,565 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 433.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 154,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

