Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 295,998 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.51 million. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

