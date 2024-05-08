Zacks Research Weighs in on Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report issued on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HP. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NYSE:HP opened at $38.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,958,000 after buying an additional 2,400,414 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 937.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 760,554 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 497.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 887,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 738,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11,750.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 568,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 564,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

