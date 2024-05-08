Pitney Bowes Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBIFree Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Pitney Bowes in a report released on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Pitney Bowes’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.00 million. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $5.23 on Monday. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $935.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 245,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.22%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI)

