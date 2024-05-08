The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG opened at $69.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.70. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -42.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,881,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,671,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492 in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

