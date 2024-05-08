Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $10.75

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.75.
A number of brokerages have commented on GDOT. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Green Dot from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 6.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Green Dot by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Green Dot by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 98.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GDOT stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $489.73 million, a P/E ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
