Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on KVYO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

KVYO stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,174,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,396,000 after acquiring an additional 309,864 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Klaviyo by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,833,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,351,000 after buying an additional 673,929 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after buying an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

