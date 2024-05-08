Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Cut by Analyst

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Titan International in a research report issued on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Titan International’s current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Titan International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $645.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.09. Titan International has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $482.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 184,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Titan International by 12.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Titan International by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 68,343 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Titan International

In related news, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,918 shares in the company, valued at $657,241.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

