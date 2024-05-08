Analysts Offer Predictions for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo Loco in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

LOCO stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 1,074.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

