Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $71.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

