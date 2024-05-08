Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Granite Construction Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Granite Construction in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Granite Construction’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s FY2025 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

GVA opened at $59.56 on Monday. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.95 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Granite Construction by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

In other Granite Construction news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Granite Construction news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at $426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

